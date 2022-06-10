AROUND THE TOWN: June 10, 2022

AROUND THE TOWN

FAMILY FUN FEST AND FOOD TRUCKS

Do not miss the Family Fun Fest on Saturday, June 11, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Northeastern Technical College Campus, 2204 Highway 301 South, Dillon (between Latta and Dillon).

There will be FOOD TRUCKS and lots of family fun including Touch-a-Truck, an ag simulator, entertainment, activities, and information booths.

The Hartsville Bubble Guy will be on site from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and facepainting from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Come on out and enjoy this event sponsored by the Dillon County Health Initiative.

SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

The City of Dillon is hosting the 2022 South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association Youth Girls Softball Eastern District Tournament. It began Thursday, June 9, at the City Sports Complex and will go through Sunday. The double elimination tournaments will have teams in the 8U Division and 10U Division.

DHEC, CARESOUTH CAROLINA GRAND OPENING

DILLON – On June 11, CareSouth Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate their new combined location located at 1016 Old Latta Hwy. in Dillon that opened on May 10. This is a by-invitation only event. Read more about this at…

ARE YOU A CITY OF DILLON RESIDENT INTERESTED IN YOUR WATER?

Visit this link to find out more…https://www.cityofdillonsc.us/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/SC1710001_Dillon_CCRCY2021_20220425.pdf

