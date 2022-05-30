Women In Philanthropy Announces Opening Of Grant Cycle

Women in Philanthropy (WIP), the giving circle fund of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, is pleased to announce the opening of the 2022 grant cycle. Eligible nonprofits in the Foundation’s seven counties (Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marlboro, Marion, and Williamsburg) are now invited to apply, with the deadline of July 1, 2022.

Grants of up to $7,000 will be awarded to organizations qualified as a tax-exempt 501(c) 3 by the IRS. The objective in awarding grants is to support programs or projects that address existing or emerging community needs in support of health, nutrition, and/or assistance to victims of violence, neglect, or poverty. Grant proposals should include plans lasting for up to 12 months beginning November 1, 2022 – October 31, 2023.

“Helping nonprofits is our mission and we’re opening our grant cycle earlier this year to increase the amount of time to apply,” explains Lisa King, who has served on the grants committee for five years and is the current committee chair, “We strongly encourage any nonprofits whose goals meet our criteria to apply for this funding.”

Nonprofit representatives can access and complete the application online at: www.easterncarolinacf.org

Funding for grants comes from annual contributions by members of WIP, who each have one vote on the final slate of proposals for funding. The WIP grants committee selects the slate of proposals to be presented to the membership for their vote.

Women in Philanthropy was founded in 2009 as a giving circle based on the theory that women informed about philanthropy and about the needs in their community can collectively make a difference. These women are dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Pee Dee by combining their financial and intellectual resources to award annual grants to nonprofit organizations. Members connect to each other, and to the community and bring about change through the power of small grants