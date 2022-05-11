Timothy “Snook” Alan Campbell, 58, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at McLeod Medical Center-Dillon.

Services will be held 4:00 P.M. Sunday, May 8th at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Marion County, December 29, 1963, he was the son of Mary Sue Myers Campbell and the late Fern Campbell, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Sherry Campbell of Dillon; son, Timothy Matthew Campbell; daughter, Sarah Lindecy Campbell; 2 special granddaughters, Mariah & Taliyah Bullock; mother, Mary Sue Campbell; sisters, Karen Scott of Florence, Lisa Bass (Dale) of Lake View, and Teresa Mumberger (George) of Ohio; brother-in-law, Gerald “Redd” Hunt; many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fern Campbell; sister, Connie Hunt; brother-in-law, Richard Scott; and Tony Hodge.