PHOTO GALLERY: Mount Calvary Easter Service Held

Mount Calvary Baptist Church held the annual Easter sunrise service on Sunday, April 17, at 7:00 a.m.

The service was conducted outside.

The pastor, Rev. Harold Cooke, opened with prayer followed by a welcome.

Choir Director Gene Tanner led in the singing of “Because He Lives’ and Jesus Paid It All (Christ I Owe).

Afterwards the Mount Calvary Quartet consisting of Gene Tanner, Debbie Hill, Bobbie Lee, and Gene Hill sang a special.

Rev. Harold Cooke spoke from Luke 24, the Resurrection of Jesus.

An invitation was given at the conclusion of the service.

All in attendance were invited to breakfast in the Family Life Center.

Sunday School was held at 9:00 a.m. followed by Worship Service at 10:00 a.m.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

