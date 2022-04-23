APRIL 25-29: COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Locations In Dillon County

COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-12p

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.

CareSouth Carolina Lake View

103 N. Kemper St.

Lake View, SC 29563

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-12p

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.

CareSouth Carolina Dillon

207 Monroe St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-12p

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.

CareSouth Carolina Latta

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

For the week of April 25-29, self-administered PCR and rapid antigen tests are available daily at all health department location below from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION

All South Carolinians aged 5 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 5-17. However, all three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen—are available to those aged 18 and older. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.

Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:

Monday, April 25, 2022

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9a-4p

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

*

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9a-4p

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

*

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9a-4p

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

*

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9a-4p

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

*

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.

Friday, April 29, 2022

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9a-4p

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

*

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.