Dillon County Free COVID-19 Community Testing And Vaccine Clinics: March 21, 2022-March 27, 2022

COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events
Monday, March 21, 2022
Sponsored by Impact Health
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4 p.m.
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Dillon Wellness Center
1647 Commerce Dr.
Dillon, SC 29536
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Sponsored by Impact Health
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Dillon Wellness Center
1647 Commerce Dr.
Dillon, SC 29536
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.
CareSouth Carolina Lake View
103 N. Kemper St.
Lake View, SC 29563
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Sponsored by Impact Health
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Dillon Wellness Center
1647 Commerce Dr.
Dillon, SC 29536
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.
CareSouth Carolina Dillon
207 Monroe St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Sponsored by Impact Health
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Dillon Wellness Center
1647 Commerce Dr.
Dillon, SC 29536
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.
CareSouth Carolina Latta
122 Latimer St.
Latta, SC 29565
Friday, March 25, 2022
Sponsored by Impact Health
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Dillon Wellness Center
1647 Commerce Dr.
Dillon, SC 29536
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Sponsored by Impact Health
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Dillon Wellness Center
1647 Commerce Dr.
Dillon, SC 29536
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Sponsored by Impact Health
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Dillon Wellness Center
1647 Commerce Dr.
Dillon, SC 29536
HEALTH DEPARTMENT TESTING
For the week of March 21-25, DHEC-sponsored daily COVID-19 testing at the following local health departments is from 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Preregistration encouraged: visit https://scdhec.gov/gettested. Self-administered PCR and rapid antigen tests are available daily. The Dillon location is: Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536.
VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION
All South Carolinians aged 5 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 5-17. However, all three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen—are available to those aged 18 and older. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.
Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:
Monday, March 21, 2022
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9a-4p
Dillon County Health Department
201 W. Hampton St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Latta Center
122 Latimer St.
Latta, SC 29565
Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Dillon County Health Department
201 W. Hampton St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Latta Center
122 Latimer St.
Latta, SC 29565
Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Dillon County Health Department
201 W. Hampton St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Latta Center
122 Latimer St.
Latta, SC 29565
Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Dillon County Health Department
201 W. Hampton St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Latta Center
122 Latimer St.
Latta, SC 29565
Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.
Friday, March 25, 2022
Sponsored by DHEC
Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Dillon County Health Department
201 W. Hampton St.
Dillon, SC 29536
Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.
Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina
Latta Center
122 Latimer St.
Latta, SC 29565
Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.