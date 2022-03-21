Dillon County Free COVID-19 Community Testing And Vaccine Clinics: March 21, 2022-March 27, 2022

COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events

Monday, March 21, 2022

Sponsored by Impact Health

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4 p.m.

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Dillon Wellness Center

1647 Commerce Dr.

Dillon, SC 29536

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Sponsored by Impact Health

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Dillon Wellness Center

1647 Commerce Dr.

Dillon, SC 29536

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.

CareSouth Carolina Lake View

103 N. Kemper St.

Lake View, SC 29563

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Sponsored by Impact Health

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Dillon Wellness Center

1647 Commerce Dr.

Dillon, SC 29536

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.

CareSouth Carolina Dillon

207 Monroe St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Sponsored by Impact Health

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Dillon Wellness Center

1647 Commerce Dr.

Dillon, SC 29536

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing unit.

CareSouth Carolina Latta

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Friday, March 25, 2022

Sponsored by Impact Health

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Dillon Wellness Center

1647 Commerce Dr.

Dillon, SC 29536



Saturday, March 26, 2022

Sponsored by Impact Health

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Dillon Wellness Center

1647 Commerce Dr.

Dillon, SC 29536

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sponsored by Impact Health

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Dillon Wellness Center

1647 Commerce Dr.

Dillon, SC 29536

HEALTH DEPARTMENT TESTING

For the week of March 21-25, DHEC-sponsored daily COVID-19 testing at the following local health departments is from 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Preregistration encouraged: visit https://scdhec.gov/gettested. Self-administered PCR and rapid antigen tests are available daily. The Dillon location is: Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536.



VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION

All South Carolinians aged 5 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 5-17. However, all three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen—are available to those aged 18 and older. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.

Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:

Monday, March 21, 2022

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9a-4p

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.

Friday, March 25, 2022

Sponsored by DHEC

Operating from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Dillon County Health Department

201 W. Hampton St.

Dillon, SC 29536

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Latta Center

122 Latimer St.

Latta, SC 29565

Available for ages 5 to 17. By appointment only. Call 843.627.6252.