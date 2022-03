With the rising price of gas, AAA offers these fuel-saving tips:

Fuel Saving Tips:

• Maintain your vehicle to optimize fuel economy.

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.