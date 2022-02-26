Latta Middle School Wins Regional Academic Challenge Tournament

Latta Middle School showcased their Viking Pride during the Pee Dee Education Center Middle School Academic Challenge Regional Tournament. The team, coached by Cristin Langley Britt and Paula Williamson, competed against five other middle school teams in five round robin matches, 50 questions each. The Vikings scored a total of 137 points (the highest score of the day in Division II) which led them to compete in the finals against East Clarendon Middle School. The Latta Middle School Vikings left Francis Marion University with a trophy in hand! The final score was Latta 38, East Clarendon 22, naming our Latta Middle School Vikings Division II Champions!

Every student performed phenomenally well, but two of the team members were recognized as All-Stars! Congratulations to Avery Kirby and George Roberts for being named All-Star members! And congratulations to each member of the Latta Middle School Academic Challenge Team! The team will go on to compete in the Academic Challenge State Tournament at a later date.