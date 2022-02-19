PHOTO GALLERY: First Annual Black Business Expo Held In Lake View

The First Annual Black Business Expo was held at the Lake View Community Center on Saturday, February 19. The event showcased Black-owned businesses and spotlighted Black history in the Lake View area.The event was organized by Lake View Town Councilwoman Mertis Barnett and Dr. Eula Page.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald
Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.
Banner
Black Business Expo
Vendor
Vendor
Prestige Funeral Home
Prestige Funeral Home
E.L. Ford of E.L. Ford Theological Bible College
Tim Cousar
Humana
Mrs. Evaleen Brigman—was a community hairdresser. She would work in her home or yours. She was responsible for many women getting their hair styled. Easter time was a busy time in Mrs. Evaleen’s house.
Johnson P. Ford—born in slavery, was an early real estate owner. He owned a large amount of the land that is now called Lake View, S.C. He managed to hold on to his land and pass it on to his descendants. Fordtown, a suburb of Lake View, is named after Mr. Ford.
Mrs. Katie and Mr. Jack Nance—This wonderful couple ran a neighborhood country store. They sold many household goods and had gas pumps. The Nances also loaned out the upstairs part of their store for functions. Teens would have many exciting dances and parties upstairs at Mrs. Katie’s store.
Mr. Thurman (Buster) Jones—was an accomplished repair/handyman. He worked on plumbing, electrical, gas, and many other possible problems. If you need it fixed, call Mr. Buster.
Mr. Henry Johnson—was a prominent brick mason. When folks had major problems (insect damage, fire, flood), Mr. Johnson was the man they called. He restored many damaged homes as well as did major home modifications.
Mr. Mary Y. Ford—was the wife of Mr. Young Ford. She was a church pianist and the area Avon lady. She was a cheerful lady and an astute businesswoman. She always smelled wonderful! Daily you could see Mrs. Mary driving through the community selling and delivering her Avon products.
Mr. Moses (Cal) Nance—was a multi-talented person in the community. He was a farmer, carpenter, and business owner. He owned and operated a pool hall in the Hill Top community. Mr. Cal installed bathrooms in the homes that did not have them at the time. Mr. Cal farmed his own land and for others as well. He created a community garden at his home so his neighbors could have fresh vegerables.
Mr. Wade Alston Ford—was an architect, contractor, and farmer. Mr. Ford designed and built structures that are still standing today (Jenkins home in Oven Botttom, SC). Mr. Ford designed and oversaw construction of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Mullins, SC, a late Gothic Revival.
Mrs. Bonnie Harrington—was a skilled seamstress. She did alterations and repairs for many in the community. Mrs. Bonnie also created many fashions for church choirs for their choir anniversaries. In addition, she also sewed and designed her own beautiful clothing.
Mr. Buddy Ford—Hill Top Shoe Repair & Sale. Mr. Buddy, as we called him, could refurbish your old shoes like new. He also bought and sold used and new shoes. Occasionally you could tell him what you wanted, and he would locate the shoes/boots for you.
Mrs. Rosetta and Mr. Otis Colvin—The Hilltop Restaurant was know throughout the North Carolina/South Carolina area for serving the best food around. People would come for miles just to get some of their skins! There was dancing and billiard games as well. Sunday evenings were big events on the Hill Top because Mrs. Rosetta served up full Sunday dinners.
Mr. William H. Bethea—was the first Black town councilperson in Lake View, SC. He was the voice of the people in his community. He helped many low-income community members get their homes repaired. He also was an upholsterer. He opened his upholstering shop on his property. People would bring their worn and damaged furniture for Mr. W.H. to repair.
Mr. Marvin Nance—was an accomplished carpenter. He was great at major/minor home repair. Mr. Marvin also was a skilled home painter, inside and outside.
Mr. Freeman Ford—opened a Laundromat in his neighborhood. During this period of time, folks on the Hill Top no longer had to walk uptown to launder their clothing. Mr. Free, as we fondly called him, was a well-liked man and also ran a sort of convenience store out of the Laundromat.
Mr. Oscar Nance—was a prominent Lake View barber. His barber shop was on Main Street in Lake View. Because of the times, Mr. Oscar had to limit his business to one area. The community understood. He was also a long-time school board member and a well-respected member of the community.
Mr. Evelt Coleman—was a community barber and built his own shop next to his home. He spent many Saturdays in his barbershop cutting hair. Mr. Evelt was also a skilled carpenter. He worked on many construction projects. (Little Mt. Zion Baptist Church fellowship hall) in that area.
Donald’s Grill—was operated by several periods of management. Mr. Young Ford, Mr. Tom Ford, and Mr. Ira Smith were all operators of Donald’s Grill. The multi-functional restaurant is a huge part of the past. The restaurant was the site of many dance-filled nights for Lake View teens after a big game.
Mr. Cornie Nance—operated a convenience store. He built his store next to his home. Many children bought candy, chips, and sodas from Mr. Cornie on their way home from Columbus Schools, before and after church services at Union AME Church next door. Children always looked forward to the treats at Mr. Cornie’s store.
Banner showing Black Lake View Entrepreneurs
Rise and Shine Car Wash
Sandria Brown, Mary Kay Independent Sales Director
I Love Africa Traveling Museum
I Love Africa Traveling Museum
I Love Africa Traveling Museum
B&B Photo Booth
I Love Africa Traveling Museum had many interesting items on display which shows the rich African history.
Showing another hat
Displaying a hat
I Love Africa Traveling Museum provides programs for both youth and adults.
Larry Smith Cooper Funeral Home
Troy Funeral Home
Vendor
Bartell Funeral Home display
Lake View Town Councilwoman Mertis Barnett and Dr. Eula Page, organizers
Lake View Area Black Farmers: Carson Coleman, Jim Coleman, Glover Ford, Ross Ford, Starch Ford, Wade Ford, Benjamin Jenkins, Abraham Johnson, Muncie Johnson, Smith Johnson, Cal Nance, Dave Nance, Sim Nance, Brother Page, Kemper Rogers, Stafford Rogers, Jethro Thompson, Fletcher Vereen, and Joseph Wallace.
Mr. Al Lockett—was a past entrepreneur. He opened a dry-cleaning business in his neighborhood. Mr. Al was a skilled upholsterer. He could rework your old furniture into beautiful antiques. Mr. Al also ran a club called Al’s Night Spot.
Items from the I Love Africa traveling museum