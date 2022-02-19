PHOTO GALLERY: First Annual Black Business Expo Held In Lake View

The First Annual Black Business Expo was held at the Lake View Community Center on Saturday, February 19. The event showcased Black-owned businesses and spotlighted Black history in the Lake View area.The event was organized by Lake View Town Councilwoman Mertis Barnett and Dr. Eula Page.



Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

