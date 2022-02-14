LHS Robotics Team Qualifies For State Competition

On January 29th, the Latta High School Robotics teams attended the FIRST Robotics SC Eastern Qualifier competition in north Charleston.

Sixteen teams from the eastern half of South Carolina competed in the all-day event.

The teams left Latta at 4:30 a.m. in the snow, but despite the poor weather conditions, the teams prevailed.

Latta High School sponsored two teams and the teams finished the day with places in second and seventh. Each team competed in six matches through the day during which the robots performed both in autonomous mode and driver-controlled mode.

We want to congratulate both of these teams for their achievement and support them through the upcoming State competition on February 26th.