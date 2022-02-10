Services for John Henry Williams will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Williams, 80, went to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Born in Marion County, SC, July 15, 1941, he was the son of the late Sonny Williams and Hazel Jackson Williams Stephens. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon. He was a Missionary with the Pee Dee Baptist Association going on 49 mission trips, including Africa, Honduras, Spain, Cuba, and West Virginia. He was the truck stop ministry Chaplain. Mr. Williams was a graduate of Dillon High School, Class of 1960, where he lettered in football and baseball, and he also attended Presbyterian Junior College. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, retired from Rock Ten, and was the Chairman for the Dillon County School Facility Corporation.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Williams of Dillon; daughter, Robin Williams Fenters (Gil) of Mullins; son, Steven Williams of Dillon; grandchildren, Gib Fenters of Virginia Beach, VA, Kristina Fenters of Fort Stewart, GA, and Koby Fenters of Mullins; sister, Edna Daniels (Bo) of Dillon; brothers, Pete Williams of Dillon and Ronnie Williams (Debbie) of Darlington, SC.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his sister, Christa Ann Taylor.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 400 N. 4th Ave., Dillon, SC 29536 or to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.