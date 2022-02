Two arrests have been made in a shooting that resulted in one death, according to City of Dillon Police Chief David Lane.



Tyquez Jalikka Stanley, age 20, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Stanley was already out on bond for armed robbery and possession off a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Kaheim Peppers, age 18, has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.Police were called to Beaufort Street on Sunday afternoon for a shooting.The victim was transported to the hospital, but later died.Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identifies the victim as an 18-year-old black male, Nicholas Davis, who lived on Beaufort Street in Dillon. Grimsley said he was shot and will be sent for an autopsy.