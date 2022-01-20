PHOTO GALLERY: Hall Of Queens Holds Grand Opening

THE GRAND OPENING and ribbon cutting for Hall of Queens, owned by Kristi Watson and Melissa Thompson, was held on Friday, January 14th. The business is located at 104 West Main Street, Dillon. Todd Davis, former mayor of Dillon and building landlord, welcomed the new business to Main Street. Herb Jacobs of the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce also welcomed the new business. Eddie Watson, father of Kristi, said he was very proud of this daughter and that she was pursuing something that she always wanted to do. Kristi Watson said she was overjoyed and overwhelmed to be opening Hall of Queens and to be able to offer these services to the people of Dillon County as she strives to “beautify Dillon.” A multitude of services are offered including highlighting, relaxers, blowouts, makeup, and more. The hope is to expand their services to include additional cosmetologists, a makeup artist, a nail technician, and more. Watson is very excited about the possibilities. Pictured are Todd Davis, Eddie Watson, Reather Waters (who stood in for Melissa Thompson), Kristi Watson, Herb Jacobs, and Paige Smith. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)

PHOTO GALLERY

