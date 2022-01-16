VFW POST 6091 Smart/Maher Teacher Of The Year Named

VFW POST 6091 Smart/Maher Teacher of the Year for Dillon County is Ms. Shelley Marsh, who teaches at Latta Middle School. Mrrs. Stephanie Ard, principal, won the $100 prize for writing the recommendation for Shelley. Virginia Melton, School Counselor, was the driving force who made it all happen. Great job! We have great teachers in Dillon County The VFW congratulates Ms. Marsh on this wonderful achievement. Pictured are Melton, Jim Chavis, Marsh, and Ard. (Contributed Photo)

