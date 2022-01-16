Latta Middle School Spelling Bee Held

Latta Middle School recently hosted a Spelling Bee. Congratulations to the following students for winning their grade-level Spelling Bee: (left to right) Price Rouse, Dezmond Bethea, Daniel Jones, and Luke Huggins. These students competed against others in their grade level for multiple rounds to become the grade-level winners. Then, these four competed against each other to see who would become the Latta Middle School Spelling Bee winner. Congratulations to Price Rouse for not only completing in each phase of the bee, but also for becoming our new 2021-2022 LMS Spelling Bee winner. Each participate did well, and we are proud of all who studied and worked hard. Price will represent LMS at the Regional Spelling Bee at Francis Marion in February 2022.. (Contributed Photo)

