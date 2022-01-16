BREAD OF LIFE: Life Is A Gift

By Rev. Rickey Stuckey,

Pastor of the Dillon UMC Parish



My brothers and sisters, life is a gift from Almighty God whom the Trinity came together on the sixth day, scooped up some dust, made man in His own image, blew the breath of life into his nostrils, and man became a living soul.Oh what an awesome gift to have life, but one day it will end on this side, because man born of a woman is as but a few days and full of trouble.Please don’t take your gift for granted, but live to please God, strive to find that joy and peace that surpasses all understanding.Live life to the fullest and if God provides an opportunity for you to do something different or new, don’t let it pass you by because you listened at folks who tell you not to do it because they wouldn’t or are scared to do it.Live for today, because tomorrow is not promised. You don’t know if you will be here to see the sun go down this evening.Please make memories with your loved ones, show them love while you have a chance, forgive people, and let drama go.Make your life which is a gift, make it count because it do not last forever on this side.Please accept Jesus as your Lord and personal Savior, you cannot live off of others testimony, but get to know Him for yourself because death is not the end, it is the beginning of eternal life in heaven or hell and the choice is yours to choose now.I love you, and there’s nothing you can do about it.Tell God thank you for today, right now you are still here, but the clock is still ticking and the death angels is still working… Tell somebody you love them and show it…I got to stop, but I’m feeling this thing! Bless you!