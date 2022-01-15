Lake View Suffers Heartbreaking One Point Loss To Raiders

The Lake View Wild Gators suffered a 34-33 loss to the visiting Hannah-Pamplico Raiders on Tuesday, January 11, in Lake View with 2.6 seconds remaining in the game.

Each team traveled back and forth taking shot after shot that just would not fall for a score in this low-scoring game.

With 7 seconds remaining in the game, Lake View was on the charity line with a 33-32 lead. However, the shot would not fall.

With 2.6 seconds on the clock, the Raiders’ Tyris Jenkins calmly sank a free throw to knot the score at 33. He followed with another free throw to take the lead. Lake View quickly advanced the basketball to mid-court and was able to get a shot off but it failed. The Wild Gators led 11-9 after the first quarter of play. In the first quarter each team committed 3 fouls.

By halftime, Lake View held a 6-point lead, 18-12. Lake View committed 4 fouls in the second quarter while Hannah-Pamplico committed 5 fouls.

After 3 quarters of play, the Wild Gators were up by 4, 27-23. Lake View committed 5 fouls in the third quarter while Hannah-Pamplico committed only 1 foul.

In the fourth quarter, Lake View committed only 1 foul while Hannah-Pamplico committed 6 fouls.

Lake View will travel to Lamar on Friday, January 14.

Support your team.