Councilman Gerome “Gee” McLeod and his wife, Rondalyn, visited the elderly at Long Branch and Millpond apartments on Christmas Eve. They brought meals and Christmas cheer to the residents.
Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald
PHOTO GALLERY: Councilman & Mrs. McLeod Bring Christmas Cheer To The Elderly
