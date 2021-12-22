Lake View Elementary was fortunate to have the Darius Leonard Foundation to sponsor a Pizza Party for ALL our WWG students. Thanks to Darius Leonard for all his support of our schools! (Photos contributed by Lake View Elementary School)
PHOTO GALLERY: Darius Leonard Foundation Hosts Pizza Party For Lake View WWG
by•
Lake View Elementary was fortunate to have the Darius Leonard Foundation to sponsor a Pizza Party for ALL our WWG students. Thanks to Darius Leonard for all his support of our schools! (Photos contributed by Lake View Elementary School)