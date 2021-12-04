“Best Of The Best” Voting Underway

It’s time to vote for the “Best of the Best” in Dillon County.

This is the 14th annual year for this contest sponsored by The Dillon Herald and The Dillon County Shopper.



From now through Monday, December 20th, readers of The Dillon Herald and The Dillon County Shopper may vote for their favorites in a number of categories including food and dining, automotive, local schools, medical, health and sports clubs, local businesses, government services, local services, and one can even write-in their own category.

You tell us who has the best hot dog, hamburger, chicken, etc. Where’s the best place to buy a car or get new tires? What are the best local schools and which educators have distinguished themselves as the best teacher and best school counselor? Who is the best physician or nurse? Where can you buy the best gifts? What grocery store is the best? Who is the best hair stylist or florist? All these and more are included on this year’s ballot with 69 different contests that one can vote on.

To enter, get your ballot, which will be appearing in both The Dillon Herald and The Dillon County Shopper, and start voting. One must complete at least half the ballot for the ballot to count. Ballots must be received no later than Monday, December 20th.

Ballots can be mailed to Best of the Best, c/o The Dillon Herald, P.O. Drawer 1288, Dillon, S.C. 29536 or dropped off at The Dillon Herald, 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon, S.C. 29536.

Cast your ballot today for the best!