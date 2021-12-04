PHOTO GALLERY: Farm-City Week Awards Presented

SOUTH OF THE BORDER was named the Dillon County Farm-City Week Business Of The Year. South of the Border was founded in 1949 by Alan Schafer and is Dillon County’s most famous tourist attraction. Pictured are Jon Wagner of the Kiwanis Club, Ryan Schafer of South of the Border, and Brad Sawyer of the Kiwanis Club. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
GLASDRUM FARMS (The McColl Brothers) were named the Farmers of the Year. Pictured are Jon Wagner of the Kiwanis Club, Nick McColl and Mary McDaniel of Glasdrum Farms, and Brad Sawyer of the Kiwanis Club. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
HOWARD CARR of Dillon Furniture Manufacturing Co., Inc., and Dillon Logistics Co., Inc., was named the Industrialist of the Year. Pictured are Jon Wagner from the Kiwanis Club and Howard Carr of Dillon Furniture Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Dillon Logistics Co., Inc. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
FARM-CITY WEEK OUTSTANDING STUDENT—DILLON COUNTY TECHNOLOGY CENTER—Dillon County Technology Center nominates Kayla Alexis Abraham as Farm-City Week Outstanding Student. Kayla exemplifies a can-do attitude, she is optimistic, and has a precise vision about her future. Kayla is a senior at Lake View High School and a first year Health Science student at Dillon County Technology Center where she has maintained an A average. Kayla’s hobbies include but are not limited to reading, shopping, and spending time with her family. Kayla plans to attend Francis Marion University and major in Nursing. Kayla is a respectable young lady and Dillon County Technology Center is proud to nominate her for Farm-City Week 2021. Pictured are Jon Wagner of the Kiwanis Club, Kayla Alexis Abraham of Dillon County Technology Center, and Brad Sawyer of the Kiwanis Club. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
FARM-CITY WEEK OUTSTANDING STUDENT—LAKE VIEW HIGH SCHOOL—Zachary Sturgeon is currently a Senior at Lake View High School. He is the son of the late Annette Miller, brother of Emily Sturgeon, and the grandson of Billy Ray and Ree Miller. Zach is a 3-year FFA member and current Chapter President. Zach has competed in many FFA Career Development Events including Wildlife Management, State Tractor Driving, Soil Judging and Classification, and State Forestry. He has also attended events such as the Florence Agri Biz Expo, Farm Safety Day at Clemson Extension, State Legislator Appreciation Day, and Chapter Officer Workshops. Zach earned his State FFA degree in the spring of 2021. Pictured are Jon Wagner of the Kiwanis Club, Zachary Sturgeon of Lake View High School, and Brad Sawyer of the Kiwanis Club. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
FARM-CITY WEEK OUTSTANDING STUDENT—DILLON HIGH SCHOOL—Mo’Nazia Sowells is an honor student who has achieved outstandingly at Dillon High School over the past four years. Mo’Nazia is outgoing and very involved in school, community and church activities. She is hard working and extremely gifted. Her giftedness is most obviously demonstrated in her academic performance as she is currently ranked in the top 5% in her class. Mo’Nazia has pursued college courses while a student attending Dillon High School. She has excelled in all of her courses including the courses she has taken offered by Northeastern Technical College. Where most seniors are wrapping up their “To Do List” of pursuing courses, Mo’Nazia is currently taking NETC Courses. This alone speaks well of her ambition, drive, and dedication toward pursuing her goals. Mo’Nazia is currently making plans to attend a four year college next fall 2022. DHS is very proud to recommend Mo’Nazia Sowells as the Dillon High School Farm City Week recipient for 2021-2022. She is most deserving of this recognition. Pictured are Jon Wagner of the Kiwanis Club, Mo’Nazia Sowells of Dillon High School, and Brad Sawyer of the Kiwanis Club. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
FARM-CITY WEEK OUTSTANDING STUDENT—DILLON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL— Maggie Jane Love is the daughter of Brandon and Georgia Love and the granddaughter of George Angus and Sylvia Pate and Mickey and B. J. Love. She is a very well-rounded and hardworking senior at Dillon Christian School. Her teachers commend Maggie for her aptitudes both academically and spiritually throughout her years at DCS. She has worked diligently, remained on the Headmaster’s Honor Roll throughout her high school years demonstrating her very strong academic abilities. Maggie set academic goals and pursued them by enrolling in early college classes each semester of her junior and senior years. Maggie is active in her school community, she is our Student Government President, has served on the executive board for our school’s chapter of the Anchor Club, and is a member of the Beta Club. Maggie exhibits true sportsmanship when on the golf course representing DCS, whether practicing or competing. In addition to her contributions at school, Maggie is involved in her church and youth group. She plans to pursue a degree in Poultry/Animal Science at North Carolina State University next fall. It is rare to meet a Christ-centered high school student who is hardworking, responsible, and a natural leader; it’s these qualities and abilities, when coupled with her academics and civic volunteerism that made Maggie a wonderful choice to represent Dillon Christian School this year for the nomination of an “Outstanding Student.” Pictured are Jon Wagner of the Kiwanis Club, Maggie Jane Love of Dillon Christian School, and Brad Sawyer of the Kiwanis Club. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
FARM-CITY WEEK OUTSTANDING STUDENT—LATTA HIGH SCHOOL—Kaylee Madyson Gasque is the daughter of Scotty and Danielle Gasque. She is 17 years old and a senior at Latta High School. She is also the President of the Latta FFA Chapter and a member of the Marching Vikings. After high school Madyson plans to attend Charleston Southern University to pursue a major in nursing. Madyson said, “FFA is very important to her and has impacted he life in many ways. It has helped her to grow as a leader and as an individual.” Pictured are Jon Wagner of the Kiwanis Club, Madyson Gasque of Latta High School, and Brad Sawyer of the Kiwanis Club. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)