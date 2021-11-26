Dennis Hyatt Speaks To Mount Calvary Brotherhood

The Mount Calvary Baptist Church held Brotherhood, WMU, and BYU meeting, meal, and fellowship on Monday, November 1, at 7:00 p.m. at the Family Life Center.

After a delicious meal, the groups dispersed to the proper locations.



Brotherhood Director Joe Price led in prayer. Afterwards, he introduced Dennis Hyatt as the guest speaker for the Brotherhood.

Hyatt’s topic was “Where is the church headed?” He stated that the church must go through some fiery trials basing this on Revelation 22:20. The church must also face some perilous times based on II Timothy 3:1A. Every thing that is wrong is right, and every thing that is right is wrong. We must walk in the light as II Timothy 1:7 informs us. We can not walk in fear as I John 4:4 tells us. How bright is the light in us? We have Jesus on our side as Romans 8:37 tells us.

The Pandemic has hurt all of us. Church attendance is down as is low offerings. The Pandemic has been going on for over 1 and 1/2 years, and we are all living in fear. We must have fellowship with one another. Without fellowship, we all become weaker as evidenced in Hebrews 10:25. Covid-19 has caused fear, torment, sickness, death, and laziness. The devil attacks churches all of the time.

There is no way to Heaven except through Jesus Christ.

We must stay in the Word of God as John 14:6 states.

The Church is headed towards victory. It’s time to get back into church.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.