Latta To Battle Cheraw In First Round Of AA Varsity Football Playoffs

The Latta Vikings will sail into Cheraw on Friday, November 5, at 7:30 p.m. to do battle with the Cheraw Braves in the first round of the AA varsity football play offs.

Latta has won 1 game and lost 8 games in the regular season including a 33-0 loss to Marlboro County on August 20, a 40-20 loss to Great Falls on September 3, a 25-22 win over Kingstree on September 10, a 48-14 loss to C. E. Murray on September 25, a 12-7 loss to Marion on October 1, a 38-6 loss to Andrews on October 8, a 36-7 loss to Lee Central on October 14, a 22-8 loss to Mullins on October 22, and a 42-27 loss to Johnsonville on October 29.

The Cheraw Braves have won 6 games and lost 3 games during the regular season including a 35-14 loss to West Florence, a 42-19 win over Darlington on September 3, a 21-6 win over Loris on September 10, a 62-21 loss to Gilbert on September 17, a 31-15 win over Buford, a 16-6 win over Central on October 8, a 21-7 loss to Andrew Jackson on October 15, a 50-7 win over North Central on October 22, and a 28-20 win over Chesterfield on October 29.

Let’s support the Latta Vikings this Friday in Cheraw.