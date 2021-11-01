PHOTO GALLERY: A Look Back At Past Dillon County

by  • 

Here is a collection of old photos of various Dillon County locations, people, etc. at different points in history. Due to the fact that these photos come from various sources and private parties, they are not available for purchase, reprints, e-mailing, etc. Enjoy the photos!

PHOTO GALLERY

Lake View-Carriage

Lake View Grocery and Market

Lake View Grocery and Market

Old Lake View High School

Lake View Home

Old Vidalia School

Main Street Dillon, 1934

Methodist Church

Page’s Mill

Page’s Mill

Old Vidalia School

Main Street Dillon, 934

Methodist Church

Old West Elementary School

Page’s Mill School

Rose Garden Club Hat Meeting

Price Court Inn

Railroad Station

Rippetoe Canvas

Royal Cafe

The Dillon Delegation when the act creating Dillon County was signed

Sam Schafer’s Store

Dillon Football

See The Man Fly ad

The James W. Dillon House

Signing of the Act creating Dillon County

Dillon Train Station

Six members of the Jackson family

East Elementary

Stafford’s Bridge summer fun

Dothan Church

Union School

ACE HI COLA

Downtown Lake View

First Jail

West Elementary Third Grade

ALAN SCHAFER

Dunbar Library (Dillon)

1933 Girls Basketball Players

1952 GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPS

Inside of Hobeika’s grocery

Dillon County Fire Department

Dillon County Fire Department

Hensley Hayes in back of courthouse

Lake View Theatre

Harllee

DHS Football

ACACIA BLUE LODGE #69

BEAR SWAMP BAPTIST CHURCH

Wheeler Hotel

Evans Pharmacy ad

First Aeroplane

Larkin Britt and Friends

Bish McCall Filling Station

Latta UMC

Bish McCall Filling Station

Latta Workshop

Barbershop

Lewton Capers Braddy Family

CHIEF HARVEY BETHEA escorts the Henry Fords

Little Rock 1934

Cotton Buyers

Little Rock Baptist Church

Crowds Gathered at the ACL

McIntyre’s Drug Store 1950s

Chief Justices at the Dillon County courthouse

Karen Moffatt

Courtroom

Ribbon cutting on newly renovated courthouse

Courthouse singers

Supreme Court session at Dillon County courthouse

Donald Frazier and James Lockemy

Courthouse cake

HOSPICAL CORE CLASS 1939

Gayle Myers and Doug Blizzard

Brownie Scouts

Trico

Trico

Georgia Cottingham

Selma Hosiery

Lavinia Cox, Miss South Carolina, of Latta, SC

Burlington Carpet

HERALD MULTIFORMS

Piano Lessons at Maple[/caption]

Coach Bill Pate

Mayor Howard Cutler in the 1993 Christmas Parade

1990 Methodist luncheon

Old St. Eugene

Etudier Club

Oak Grove High School

Julia McLaurin and Gov. Dick Riley

SAM SCHAFER’S STORE 1934

DILLON LITERARY CLUB

Rose Garden Club Members

Ruby Carter

Dixiana Group

Maple AG SHOP

Maple Lunchroom

S&M Cafe 1942

Little Miss Queen of Hearts

Bill’s Korner

Bill Coward

Dillon City Council

Miss Dillon 1966

DHS BAND TRAVELING COMPANIONS

SQUARE DANCE OF DILLON COUNTY

BELK’S

Strom Thurmond and Sylvia Griffin

CLICKABLE PHOTO GALLERY
(FOR DESKTOP COMPUTER/LAPTOPS)
Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.