Dillon American Legion Post 32 Hosts District 18 Meeting

THE DILLON AMERICAN LEGION POST 32 hosted the District 18 meeting on Saturday, October 9th, at the Post Home. District 18 includes Post Homes in Dillon, Latta, Lake View, Clio, Marion, McColl, Mullins, and Bennettsville. Dillon Post Commander Asa McDuffie introduced the meeting chairman, District Commander Larry Pouncey (Dillon Post 249), and recognized Department of South Carolina 2nd Vice Commander Jim Kvam (Charleston Post 179). Commander Pouncy recognized Commanders Matthew and Kimberly Gooden (Columbia Post 215).



Guest speakers Laura Fowler and Terrell McClain of the South Carolina State Veterans Homes made a presentation on the soon to open Veteran Village site in Florence. The newly constructed 147,000 sq. ft. facility is due to open this fall. It features all private bedrooms and unique neighborhood living of 13 residents each. The resident areas feature porches, dens, living rooms, kitchens, and meeting spaces. Occupancy is available to qualified veterans who meet criteria for skilled or intermediate nursing home care.

For more information visit www.veteranvillagesc.com and www.hmrveteranservices.com. Pictured above (l-r) are Post Commander Asa McDuffie, District Commander Larry Pouncy, State 2nd Vice Commander Jim Kvam, Veteran Village Administrator Laura Fowler, and Veteran Village Director of Admissions Terrell McClain, RN. (Contributed by John Harlow)