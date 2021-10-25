Alexia McKoy Is New Provider At CareSouth Carolina In Lake View

CareSouth Carolina provider Alexia W. McKoy, MSN, APRN, FNP, will be bringing a new service to the Lake View area in Medicated Assisted Treatment.



McKoy has served as a provider in CareSouth Carolina’s Bennettsville office since 2016 and will now be seeing patients in the Lake View office. She specializes in in family & preventive medicine, as well as Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT).Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) is the use of medications in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, which has been proven effective in the treatment of opioid use disorders (OUD) and can help some people to sustain recovery.“I did several clinicals at CareSouth and I always wanted to work here because we are able to help people who may not have access to care otherwise,” McKoy said.McKoy will be replacing Sherry R. Causey, FNP, who retired from the Lake View office after 19 years of service.“I just hope to bring to the Lake View community what Mrs. Sherry [Causey] brought,” “From increasing better results in people who have diabetes or hypertension to being a provider who is there for locals, I just hope to be someone who provides quality care to that community.”McKoy said she will use all the tools in her arsenal to give patients the best health outcomes possible.“My care style is treat everybody like they are my momma,” McKoy said.“I’m going to do everything within my ability to take care of you.”Outside of work, McKoy says she enjoys spending time with her family, including her children and her sisters.CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans choice provider.