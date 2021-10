A new homecoming queen was crowned at Dillon High School during the Dillon-Waccamaw game on Friday night. The homecoming queen is Mar’Kiasia Bethea, First runner-up is Briana Allen, Second runner-up is ZiKera Porter, and Third runner-up is MoNazia Sowells

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.