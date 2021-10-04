Family Day At Home With Florence Museum Announced

The Education Department of the Florence County Museum announces the following programming:

Family Day at Home with the Florence County Museum

Drive-Through Kit Pickup:

Friday, October 8, 2021. 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Walk-In Kit Pickup*:

Saturday, October 9, 2021. 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

From toddlers to grandparents, Family Days with the Florence County Museum are sure to offer something for everyone. The FCM is still unable to host Family Day in-person, but we can’t let October go by without Family Day! Drive through to pick up your FREE Family Day at Home Kit to create along with us. All supplies and written instructions are included with access to online video tutorials. You don’t want to miss October’s Family Day at Home!

Fall Fun!

Colorful Corn Art

Colorful Flint corn compositions are sure to delight this autumn! Participants will use oil pastel and watercolor paint to create a colorful work of art.

Dia de los Muertos Dancing Calacas

Learn about the symbols and traditions of Dia de los Muertos (November 1st and 2nd). Participants will create an artwork featuring a dancing skeleton or Calacas and colorful flowers.

Fall Foliage Prints

Use leaves gathered from nature to create magical leaf prints. Participants will use found leaves and a simple printmaking technique to create prints of fall foliage.

*Family Day Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. If we run out of kits, the FCM will post on all social media accounts. To check availability, call the museum at (843)676-1200 or check our social media accounts.

This program is made possible through a generous donation from Eastern Carolina Community Foundation Blackwell-Ervin Family Fund.