Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic Of Marion County To Close September 30

After serving the county for twenty years with programs and services to the uninsured and underinsured of Marion County, the Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic (HHFMC) will close on September 30th, 2021.

The Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic was established in 2001 and was the brainchild of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation (MCHF). Funding for the clinic was supported by the foundation. Through the years the clinic was separated from the foundation and became a grantee who applied for a grant each year. The MCHF was the major grantor for the clinic.

Inquiries were conducted to assess what MCHF believes is the most effective use of their limited resources to support programs and organizations in Marion County. It was found that MCHF decided to move in a “different direction” with their funding to support the needs of the uninsured and underinsured of Marion County. This major decision left the Helping Hands Free Clinic without its primary funding source for operations.

Over the past twenty years HHFMC has been blessed to serve many Marion County citizens with programs, services, and partnerships: Welvista Pharmacy; PDRTA; DHEC; McLeod Healthy Outcomes Program; Medical University of SC-TACMII; Marion County Coordinating Council; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated; Francis Marion University; Clemson University; Carolina Diabetics; Mercy Medicine; Sexton Dental Clinic; Direct Relief; LabCorp; Harvest of Hope; 5-Star Diagnostic and Choose Well.

Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic Services included Health Education, TB Skin Tests, Labs, EKG and Radiology, Urinalysis, A1Cs, Medications, Flu & HEP-A Vaccines,

STD Screening, a Diabetes & Hypertension Program, Cancer Screening, Retinopathy & Neuropathy Exams, Screening for Hearing, Dental Services Assistance, Wound Care Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, COVID-19 test and referrals. Over the last nine years HHFMC is proud to have averaged 2040 visits/contacts per year.

Special thanks to all present and former partners, employees, and volunteers for your tireless efforts in serving the citizens of Marion County. The Board is and will always be grateful for your dedication and diligence in serving the uninsured and underserved citizens of Marion County.

—HHFMC Board of Directors