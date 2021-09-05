New Lake View Elementary Principal Hopes To Be A Role Model

Mrs. Tamara Denise Nance-Bethea is the new Principal at Lake View Elementary School in Lake View, South Carolina. She has been in Education for 26 years. She is the proud wife of Mr. Derrick Leon Bethea, Sr. They have three beautiful children, Taylor Charisse, Derrick Jr., and Trinity Cleopatra.



Mrs. Nance-Bethea is a 1991 graduate of Lake View High School. In May of 1996 she received her under-graduate degree from the University of South Carolina – Columbia, South Carolina in Business Education. She also holds a master’s degree from Lesley University in Technology Education. She completed her plus thirty hours in educational technology in 2002. In the spring of 2009 Mrs. Nance-Bethea completed an EdS degree in Educational Administration from South Carolina State University. She is currently pursuing a PhD from Coastal Carolina University in Educational Leadership.

Mrs. Nance-Bethea taught Math/Business/Technology Education for 14 years before she became an administrator. She has taught in several schools in South Carolina. (Airport High School in Lexington, SC, Timmonsville Vocational Center in Timmonsville, SC, Johnakin Middle School in Marion, SC, and Lake View High School, Lake View, SC) She has been from one extreme, teaching hyper energetic middle school students, to almost grown strong willed high school students. She feels honored to be a former teacher, assistant principal, and now a principal in a community where she grew up.

She is also a faithful member of the following Church and Service Organizations.

Union AME Church – Lake View, SC

Marion-Dillon Graduate Chapter of Omicron Omicron Omega – Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc.

St. Mark Chapter #57 Order of the Eastern Star – Lake View, SC

Mrs. Nance-Bethea is very excited about her new position and the up-coming school year. She plans to work with her new WWG school family (WEE Wild Gators) to recover the learning loss.

She realizes that students have been through a pandemic that has hurt them emotionally and academically.

It her goal to provide teachers, students, parents, and community members the support they need to move forward.



She believes in putting the child first and giving him or her room to grow.

Like shoes bought at the beginning of the school year, children need room to grow physically, mentally, socially, and academically.

She is so very proud to be an educator. She strives to make students and teachers excited about teaching and learning.

She believes in building, supporting, and empowering teachers.

She believes that educators must be passionate about their craft, for with passion comes inspiration.

She hopes she can be a role model for teachers and students to show that something GREAT can come out of the slowly progressing but energetic town of Lake View.

When God is for you, no-one can be against you! Only God can take a small dirty rock and make it a beautiful priceless pearl.