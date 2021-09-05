LVHS Assistant Principal Wants To Equip Students With Tools To Become Productive Citizens

Chris Ray has been named Lake View High School’s new assistant principal.



Chris spent the previous twelve years at JV Martin Junior High, Dillon Middle School, and Dillon High School where he served as a teacher, school counselor, and coach.

“My number one objective at Lake View High will remain the same as it did at my previous schools: to serve students by equipping them with the tools necessary to become productive citizens.”

Chris is married to Lauren, and they are the proud parents of two daughters, Lennon (age 4) and Zolie Ann (age 17 months).