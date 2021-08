Dillon County Library Bookmobile Schedule: August 10-12

Here is the Dillon County Bookmobile Schedule for August 10-12:

Tuesday, August 10

ROUTE 1

Kids LTD Daycare: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Rouse Residence: 11;30-11:45 a.m.

Tall Pines Grocery (Hot Spot): 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Pam’s Daycare: 1:45-2:00 p.m.

Flowers Residence: 2:15-2:45 p.m.

Harmon Park (Hot Spot): 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 11

ROUTE 2

J’Dae Early Learning 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Cannon Court 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Millpond Apartments 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Cedar Terrace Apartments 1:00-1:30 p.m.

Dillon Manor (Hot Spot) 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Maplewood Apts. (Hot Spot) 3:15-4:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 12

ROUTE 3

Pernell Family Services 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Dillon Tiger Mart (Hot Spot) 11:30-12:30 p.m.

Dillon Washerette 12:45-1:15 p.m.

Sunflower Apartments (Hot Spot) 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Short Residence 2:45-3:00 p.m.

Watts Residence 3:15-3:30 p.m.

Fowler Residence 4:00-4:15 p.m.

The Dillon County Bookmobile drives miles to bring you books and information.