PHOTO GALLERY: Mount Calvary Holds “Rocky Railroad” VBS

Mount Calvary Baptist Church held the opening ceremonies for Vacation Bible School on Sunday, July 11, with a meal for the workers and the children.

Afterwards, Mount Calvary Baptist Church’s Children’s Director Miss Linda McKenzie opened Vacation Bible School with a warm welcome to all of those in attendance.

The American flag, the Christian flag, and the Bible were all acknowledged with respect.

Come join us nightly through Thursday, July 15. Be here at 6:00 p.m. for a meal for children attending Vacation Bible School.

Classes for 2- and 3-year olds through youth with a senior adult ladies class.

For more information call 843-774-7871.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon. Pastor Harold Cooke.



Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

