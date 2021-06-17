Dillon County 4-H Hosting Community Service-Themed Craft Camp

Dillon County 4-H is excited to announce that we have been approved to host small in-person programming this summer at our county offices. June’s workshop will be a community service-themed craft camp.

With the help of their 4-H agent, participants will create three different projects that 4-H will then donate to local organizations.

Youth will paint suncatchers for the windows of local nursing home residents, make DIY dog and cat toys for the local animal shelter, and paint wooden barn quilts to kick-start the Dillon County 4-H Barn Quilt trail fundraiser. Workshop participants will also take home one of each craft they make. Youth can also enter wooden barn quilts made during the summer workshop in the craft show at the ECA fair held in Florence in October. Youth do not have to be current 4-H members to participate. 4-H will follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Due to increased social distancing, a maximum of 10 youth will be allowed to participate. Participants do not have to be current 4-H members to register for the workshop. Open to ages five and up.

To stay up to date on the latest 4-H opportunities, please visit and like our Facebook page at Dillon County 4-H.

Date: June 24th

Location: Dillon County Clemson Extension Office: 200 South 5th Street

Time: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Cost: $10

Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/157656939149

E-mail Elizabeth Snipes at [email protected] for more details on this 4-H workshop.