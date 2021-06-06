Fantasy Bear Stars On Library Video Page

Did you know that the library has a YouTube page? If you didn’t you know now. We have story time, computer classes, and many videos for children.

The star of our YouTube page is Fantasy, our library bear. She sits at the desk as you come in, but when no one is in the library she becomes a YouTube star!

She is always being mischievous and you can find her playing hide and seek and even takes part in story time. She is always up to mischief in the Dillon County Library, but her favorite thing is when people visit.

As we go into the summer, our YouTube page is where you will be able to see our Summer Reading videos each week. You never know maybe Fantasy will pop in to take part in Summer Reading. We will be offering more computer class video, and more story time.

Also check out the Dillon County Library Facebook account we post virtually programming, Our Library Garden, and any events that are coming up at the library.

If you have any suggestions for virtually programming, you can email [email protected]

Please visits these sites and click like and subscribe to keep up with what is new at the Dillon County Library. If you can’t find them just type Dillon County Library in the search box.