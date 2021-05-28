Both Public School Districts To Continue To Wear Masks

By Betsy Finklea

Both school districts will continue to wear masks at school for the foreseeable future.

It was reported at the Dillon District Four School Board meeting that mask wearing will continue at least through the summer as the school district continues to follow CDC and DHEC guidance. It was stated that hopefully that will not have to do so next school year, but that this will depend on the guidance at that time.

According to the unofficial Latta School Board minutes for May 17, the Latta School Board also agreed to require masks. The unofficial minutes state the following, “A motion to continue with our policy of requiring masks at the schools per Policy ADD was made by Jo Ann Williamson and seconded by Vanessa Harrison. Vote was unanimous.” Trustees present were Ray George, Vanessa Harrison, Stuart Poston, Eleanor Powers, and Jo Ann Williamson.