Sports Roundup: 4-25-2021

Lady Wildcats Pick Up Win

The Dillon Lady Wildcats picked up a 2-1 win over the Georgetown Lady Bulldogs behind the 3-hit pitching of Paige Sherman in varsity softball action played in Dillon on Thursday, April 15.

Neither team could muster any offense in the first inning. However, Dillon managed a run in the bottom of the second inning on a sac fly by Lexie Rogers.

The game was quiet offensively until the bottom of the fifth inning when Dillon placed another run on the scoreboard.

Georgetown managed to get a run across home in the top of the seventh inning.

Dillon committed 2 errors in the game. Georgetown did not commit an error.

Paige Sherman picked up the win. She allowed 3 hits, a run, struck out 5, and walked no one.

Jordan was tagged with the loss. She pitched 6 innings and allowed 2 runs, walked 2, and struck out 3.

Dillon’s Abby Bristow had 2 doubles, a single, and a rbi in her 3 at-bats. Lexie Rogers picked up a rbi in the game. Ny Wilson was perfect at the plate with a triple and a single in her 2 at-bats for the Lady ‘Cats. Jenascia Lester had a single in her 2 at-bats.

Georgetown’s Moree picked up a single in 2 at-bats while Crocker and Welch each had a single in 3 at-bats.

Dillon will host Loris on Thursday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Vikings Defeat Bears

The Latta Vikings defeated Carvers Bay 10-2 in varsity baseball action played at Carvers Bay on Friday, April 16.

Latta held a commanding 6-0 lead after the top of the first inning. Latta’s first scores game on a Parker McCormick home run and a runner on board for the first 2 runs of the game.

The Vikings added 2 runs in the top of the second inning. Carvers Bay responded with a run in the bottom of the third inning. Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning. Latta’s last run of the game came in the top of the sixth inning.

Gatlin Johnson picked up the win. He pitched 2 innings and allowed 3 hits, a run, struck out 4, and walked no one. Several came in relief in the game. Andrew Bryant, Collin Minshew, Luke Haselden, and Christian Brigman all were instrumental in the win.

Jeremy Avant was charged with the loss. He pitched 4 and 2/3 innings and allowed 9 runs, 10 hits, and struck out 2. Austin Perry pitched 2.1 innings and allowed 2 hits. Carvers Bay committed 7 errors in the game while Latta committed 2 errors.

Latta’s Parker McCormick had a home run, a double, a single, and 2 rbi. Dylan Shelley had 2 singles and a rbi in his 4 at-bats. Andrew Bryant had 2 singles and a rbi in his 5 at-bats. Preston Tyler had a single and a rbi in his 3 at-bats. Justin Stutler and Gatlin Johnson each had a single and a rbi in 4 at-bats. Ethan Lee had 2 singles in his 5 at-bats.

Carvers Bay’s Alan Joye had a single and a rbi in his 3 at-bats. Neal Martin had a double and a single in his 4 at-bats. Dashawn Snow and Keith Coker each had a single in his 3 at-bats while Jeremy Avant had a single in his 4 at-bats.

Latta will travel to Marion today (Tuesday, April 20) for a 6:00 p.m. game.

Lady Wildcats Claw Their Way Back To Win Over Gators

Although the Lake View Lady Wild Gators took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Dillon Lady Wildcats clawed their way back and took a 7-5 win over the visitors in Dillon on Friday, April 16, in varsity softball action.

Lake View’s Baxleigh Arnette led off with a single to left field and was advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Spivey Evans. Lake View’s #1 hit one to right for a triple and a rbi for the Lady Wild Gators first score. Hollie Scott hit a chopper and arrived at first on a throwing error and a run scored. The top of the first inning ended with 2 runners on base for Lake View.

Dillon was retired in 1-2-3 fashion in the bottom of the first inning.

The Lady Wildcats’ Logan Grice garnered a walk to start the bottom of the second inning. She quickly stole second base. Lexie Rogers hit a hot one to left for a double and a rbi for Dillon’s first score of the evening. This cut Lake View’s lead to 1 run.

Cierra Grice garnered a walk in the bottom of the third inning. Grice stole second base. Abby Bristow hit a sacrifice fly to left that a great defensive play by Becca Cox was made for the out. Qy Wilson garnered a walk and quickly stole second base. Logan Grice also picked up a walk followed by Ny Wilson who also walked to load the bases. Lexie Rogers managed a walk and a rbi to give Dillon a 3-2 lead.

Lake View placed a run on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning followed by 2 runs by Dillon in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Both teams added 2 runs in the sixth inning.

Paige Sherman picked up the win for Dillon. She pitched 7 innings and allowed 9 hits, walked 1, and struck out 4.

Emma King took the loss for the Lady Wild Gators. She allowed 7 runs on 7 hits, struck out 7, and walked 7.

Dillon committed 5 errors in the game while Lake View did not commit an error.

Dillon’s Qy Wilson had 2 singles and 3 rbi in her 3 at-bats while Abby Bristow had a triple and 2 rbi in her 3 at-bats. Lexie Rogers had a single and 2 rbi in her 2 at-bats. Cierra Grice had singles in her 3 at-bats. Jenascia Lester had a single in her 3 at-bats.

Lake View’s Emma King had a triple, a single, and a rbi in her 3 at-bats. Spivey Evans had a single and 2 rbi in her 2 at-bats. Raven Locklear picked up a rbi in her 3 at-bats. Baxleigh Arnette connected for 3 singles in her 4 at-bats. Becca Cox and Zandasia McNeil each had a single in 4 at-bats.

The Dillon Lady Wildcats will host the Loris Lady Lions on Thursday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m.

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators will travel to Hannah-Pamplico today (Tuesday, April 20) for a 6:00 p.m. game.

Latta JV Shuts Out Andrews

The Latta Junior Varsity girls shut-out Andrews 13-0 in the second game of the double-header.

Latta’s K. Johnson threw a no-hitter while striking out 5 and walking 2 in the 3-inning run-ruled shortened game.

Latta took an early 9-0 lead after the top of the first inning and added 3 runs in the top of the second and another run in the top of the third.

Andrews committed 4 errors while Latta committed 2 errors.

Latta connected for 10 hits in the game led by S. Lambert with 2 hits, 3 rbi, and a run in 3 at-bats. R Marsh had 2 hits, 2 rbi, and 2 runs in 3 at-bats. M. Berry and H. McIntyre each had 2 hits, 2 rbi, and a run in 3 at-bats. M. Lockamy had a hit and 2 runs in 2 at-bats. E. Roberts had a hit, a walk, and 2 runs in 2 at-bats. K. Johnson had a walk and a run in 2 at-bats. L. Nettles scored a run in 3 at-bats.

Latta Junior Varsity girls picked up an 11-5 win over Andrews in the first game of a double-header played in Andrews on Thursday, April 15.

E. Roberts picked up the win. She pitched 5 innings and allowed 7 hits, 5 runs, struck out 10, and walked 1.

Katelyn Taylor was tagged with the loss.

She pitched 4 innings and allowed 9 hits, 8 runs, struck out 4, and walked 1.

Latta placed 3 runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. Andrews answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Neither team scored in the second inning.

However, Latta had a productive top of the third inning and added 4 runs. However, Andrews added 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the third. Neither team could muster a score in the fourth inning. Once again in the top of the fifth inning Latta added 4 runs while Andrews added 2 runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Latta managed 11 hits in the game with E. Roberts with 2 singles and 2 rbi in 3 at-bats. M. Lockamy hadded a single and 2 rbi in her 2 at-bats. M. Shuler had a single and a rbi in her 1 at-bat.

S. Lambert had a single and a rbi in her 3 at-bats. M. Berry had a double and a single in her 3 at-bats. M. Coward had a double, a single, and a rbi in her 3 at-bats. K. Johnson had a single and a rbi in her 4 at-bats. M. Griffey had a single in her 4 at-bats.

Andrews had 7 hits in the game with Katelyn Taylor connecting for 2 singles and 2 rbi in her 3 at-bats. Camryn Bakeer, Kayla, and #10 each had a single and a rbi in 3 at-bats. Addison had a single in 3 at-bats. #30 had a single in 2 at-bats. Latta committed 5 errors in the game, and Andrews committed 3 errors.

DCS Defeats Bobcats

The Dillon Christian School Warriors defeated the visiting Carolina Academy Bobcats 14-2 in varsity baseball action played in Dillon on Tuesday, April 20.

The Warriors completed a double play in the top of the second inning on a hot grounder by Carolina Academy’s #4 to Dillon’s short stop, Ethan Brewington who caught the ball and ran to second for the first out and fired to first for out 2.

The Dillon Christian School offense was off to a good start and by the end of 2 innings of play, the Dillon Christian School Warriors held an 8-2 lead.

The Warriors were up 12-2 after 3 innings.

Austin Heasley was on the mound for the Warriors.

The Warriors will travel to Marlboro Academy today (Thursday, April 22) for a 5:00 p.m. game.

Vikings Suffer Close Loss

The Latta Lady Vikings returned home on Tuesday, April 20, having suffered a 3-2 loss in an extra inning to the Marion Lady Swamp Foxes in varsity softball in Marion.

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Latta scored a run. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Marion knotted the score at 1.

After 7 innings of the play, the game was tied at 1.

In the eighth inning, Latta scored a run to take a 2-1 lead. However, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Marion managed to get 2 runs to cross home plate to pick up the win.

Marion tallied 8 hits and left 15 runners on base in the game to Latta’s 6 hits and 12 runners left on base.

Marion committed 2 errors while Latta committed 1 error.

Marion’s M. Williams had 2 hits and scored 2 runs in her 4 at-bats. A. Page had 2 hits in her 4 at-bats. J. Page had a hit in 2 at-bats. O. Collins and K. Beckstrand each had a hit in 3 at-bats. A. Gainey had walk and scored a run in her 3 at-bats. H. Lebiedz had a hit in her 4 at-bats.

Latta’s Jena Stutler and M. Berry each had a hit and a rbi in 4 at-bats. Blake Hatchell had a hit and a walk in her 2 at-bats. Rylyn Marsh had a hit in 2 at-bats. Elizabeth Brown had a hit in 3 at-bats. Jayla Jackson had a hit in 4 at-bats. Averi Lovell garnered a walk in 3 at-bats.

H. Lebiedz pitched 8 innings for the Marion Swamp Foxes and picked up the win. She allowed 2 earned runs, walked 3, and struck out 10.

Jayla Jackson was tagged for the loss. She pitched 7.1 innings and allowed 3 runs of which 2 were earned, walked 1, and struck out 8.

Bobcats Shut Out Warriors

The Carolina Academy Lady Bobcats defeated the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors 7-0 in varsity softball action played in Dillon on Tuesday, April 20.

The Lady Bobcats placed a run on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. The Lady Warriors were retired with no score in the bottom of the first inning.

Carolina Academy’s #27 hit one to left for a lead-off double in the top of the second inning and was advanced to third on a ground-out to Dillon’s short stop by #8 for Carolina Academy. Carolina Academy’s #15 struck out swinging followed by the Lady Bobcats’ #1 who garnered a walk. The Lady Bobcats’ #4 hit one to left for a triple and 2 rbi to give Carolina Academy a 3-0 lead after 1 and 1/2 innings of play.

The Lady Warriors were retired in 1-2-3 fashion in the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Bobcats’ #20 hit a low pop-up that was grabbed for a good catch by the Lady Warriors’ short stop for the first out of the third inning. Carolina Academy’s #10 hit a grounder to second and was out at first followed by #12 for the Lady Bobcats who struck out swinging for out 3 in the top of the third inning.

The Lady Warriors’ Salena Johnson hit a hot grounder up the middle for the only hit for Dillon Christian School in the bottom of the third inning.

The Lady Bobcats continued at add points to the scoreboard for the 7-0 win.

Carolina Academy’s #4 picked up the win. Savannah Sherman was tagged with the loss.

The Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors will travel to Marlboro Academy for a 5:00 p.m. game today (Thursday, April 22).

Gators Get 12-2 Win Over Raiders

The Lake View Wild Gators returned home with a 12-2 win over Hannah-Pamplico in varsity baseball action played on Tuesday, April 20.

Lake View placed a run on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning on a stolen base.

Hannah-Pamplico tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the first inning on a grounder by Cam Jackson.

The second inning was scoreless. However, in the top of the third inning, Lake View’s Noah Carter connected for a solo home run. Luke Price garnered a walk, and a run scored. Another run scored on a wild pitch.

The Wild Gators added 2 runs in the top of the fourth inning, a run in the top of the fifth inning, and 2 runs in the top of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Hannah-Pamplico added a run.

Lake View’s last at-bat accounted for 3 runs in the top of the seventh inning. Tyler James and Chris McGill each had a single, and Tucker Bass had a ground-out.

Lake View’s Thomas Skipper picked up the win. He pitched 4 innings and allowed 1 hit, struck out 10, and walked 1. Braxton Dimery pitched 3 innings in relief. He allowed 3 hits and walked no one. Alex Cornette began on the mound for the Raiders. He pitched 4 innings and allowed 6 hits, 6 runs, walked 5, and struck out 3. Jamarcus Williams pitched 2 innings. he allowed 1 hit and walked 3. T Daves pitched 1 inning. He allowed 1 hit and walked 1.

Lake View committed 3 errors in the game while Hannah-Pamplico committed 1 error.

Lake View had 7 stolen bases in the game with Noah Carter with 3 of those.

Lake View’s Thomas Skipper had 2 singles and 2 rbi in his 4 at-bats. Noah Carter connected for a home run, a single, and 1 rbi in his 2 at-bats. Tyler James had a single and a rbi in his 1 at-bat. Braxton Dimery had 2 singles and a rbi in his 4 at-bats. Chris McGill had a single in his 2 at-bats. Luke Price and Tucker Bass each picked up a rbi.

The Raiders’ Landon Todd had a single and a rbi in his 3 at-bats. Cam Jackson had a rbi in his 3 at-bats. Zander Poston, Logan Bass, and Josh McNeil each had a single in their 3 at-bats.

Lake View will host Lamar on Friday, April 23, at 6:00 p.m.

Vikings Get Win

The Latta Vikings returned home on Tuesday, April 20, with a 9-6 come-from-behind win over the Marion Swamp Foxes varsity baseball team.

After a scoreless first inning, the Marion bats came alive in the bottom of the second inning and placed 5 runs on the scoreboard with the first run on a Gabe Cusack. Others contributing to the scoring were Jakobe Sims, Don Britt, and Tre Johnson.

Latta managed to get a run across home plate in the top of the third inning while Marion added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Neither team scored in the fifth inning.

Latta placed 2 runs on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning.

Latta’s bats came alive in the last opportunity for the Vikings in the top of the seventh inning. The Vikings placed 6 runs on the scoreboard and grabbed the lead when Colin Minshew singled and 2 runs scored.

Marion managed 6 hits in the game while Latta connected for 5 hits.

Preston Tyler was on the mound for Latta when the game began. He pitched 5 innings and allowed 5 hits, 6 runs, walked 4, and struck out 7. Christian Brigman pitched one inning. He allowed 1 hit and walked 1. Gatlin Johnson picked up the win for the Vikings. He pitched 1 inning and allowed no hits, struck out 1, and walked 1.

Don Britt took the loss for Marion. He pitched 0.1 inning and allowed 3 runs on no hits and walked 1. Tre Johnson pitched 6 innings and allowed 2 hits and walked 8. Jakobe Sims pitched 0.2 inning and allowed 3 hits and walked 1.

Marion committed 3 errors in the game while Latta committed 1 error.

Latta’s Andrew Bryant was perfect at the plate with 2 singles and 2 rbi in his 2 at-bats. Preston Tyler connected for a home run and a rbi in his 2 at-bats. Collin Minshew and Cole Gasque each had a single and 2 rbi in each’s 3 at-bats.

Marion’s Qualiek Crawford connected for a home run and a rbi in his 2 at-bats. Don Britt had a double and a rbi in his 4 at-bats.

Jakobe Sims had a single and a rbi in his 2 at-bats. Gabe Cusack had a single and a rbi in his 3 at-bats. Jamiere Legette had a single in his 3 at-bats. Tre Johnson had a single in his 4 at-bats.

Latta will host Marion on Friday, April 23, at 6:00 p.m.

