Senate Report: It’s Spring Again!

It is spring again! Spring is the season of rebirth and renewal. The days are longer and the temperature will continue to climb higher and higher. Although we are still living with COVID, there are many things to look forward to and enjoy in this new season. This is a great time for us to renew ourselves and reclaim some balance in our lives. In the spirit of out with the old and in with the new normal, let’s get spring and summer ready.

Take some time for a little self-care. Clear out mental and emotional clutter! Use this opportunity to get rid of things weighing you down or consuming too much energy. Use this season of renewal to change negative beliefs and thoughts to positive ones. Give yourself a mental time out from routines. Spring is beautiful flowers and warm sunshine. It is also a great opportunity to create a daily practice that is a sort of time out. Going for a walk is a great way to clear your head, get some exercise and it is free.

Many people literally throw out the old to make room for the new. Gently used clothing and other household items can be donated to a men or women’s shelter or to the Salvation Army. Donate books to hospitals and to your local library. Donating items from your closets or cabinets will declutter your home but consider what those items may mean to someone in need. It is a great feeling. COVID can feel like the world has paused or stopped, something as simple as clearing out kitchen cabinets of unnecessary items and expired food an be gratifying.

Spring may inspire the gardener in you. Planting a garden or a tree with your child or grandchild is a perfect activity to commune with Mother Nature. You are never too old to enjoy a spring break. Take a small trip just a weekend away with your immediate family. A safe COVID-conscious vacation may be just what you need.

Is there anything new that you would like to try, visit or see?

Spring is the season of renewal! Enjoy.

*

As with all matters concerning state government, I want to hear your opinions and suggestions concerning these issues. Please contact me in my Columbia office located at 602 Gressette Office Building. You can reach me, or a member of my staff in Columbia at (803) 212-6008 or by fax at (803) 212-6011. My district office is located at 1305 North Main Street, Marion, SC 29571, the phone number is (843) 423-8237 and the fax number is (843) 431-6049. You may also email me at [email protected] scsenate.gov. My business phone is (843) 423-3904. Please use this information to write, call or e-mail me with your suggestions and concerns regarding issues before the Senate and in our community.