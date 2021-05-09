Editorial: You’re Somebody

Many years ago, Judge Paul Burch issued an order in Dillon County, which had a portion regarding the cleaning of cemeteries. In a nutshell, the order states that the county cannot use county personnel or county equipment to clean a cemetery unless it has been abandoned for 10+ years. Over the years, this order has come up from time to time, and the order a few years ago was served again on the sitting council.

At the most recent Dillon County Council meeting, this order came up again. Councilman Jamal Campbell, in remarks that were not part of the published agenda, spoke about a number of things including the cleaning of St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newtown, which is privately owned. Campbell wants the county to clean the cemetery because there has been a widespread dumping of trash, furniture, and other large items in the cemetery despite the fact that it is less than a mile from a county trash convenience site.

People using this cemetery as a dumping ground has been a year’s long problem. It’s nothing new. Most likely everyone can empathize with the fact that people’s loved ones are buried here. The dead are being disrespected by people who think there is nothing wrong with leaving their trash at a cemetery. It’s horrible, and it’s a terrible situation.

Councilman Campbell said he spoke to Judge Burch, who Campbell claims told him that the county had the right to go in and clean the cemetery up. The Herald has checked with the Clerk of Court’s office and no new order has been issued by Judge Burch in regards to the cleaning of cemeteries and no parts of the old order have been lifted in any formal paperwork.

However, regardless of whether the cleaning of a cemetery is prohibited by a judge’s order or not, in all honesty, it’s not the county’s problem or responsibility to keep an active cemetery clean or to clean private property, but somebody needs to do it…almost everyone can agree on that point.

Several years ago, when he was running for U.S. Congress, Jim Clyburn had a commercial. He said he was riding in his car with an older male relative, perhaps his father, when they saw a limb or some type of stick in the road. Jim commented to the relative that “somebody” needs to do something about that. His relative commented to him, “you’re somebody.”

We agree with Councilman Campbell that the St. Mary’s Cemetery needs to be cleaned up and then it needs to be maintained. You’re somebody, Councilman Campbell. Instead of asking the county to do the job of the community, the people who have relatives buried there, and the landowners, clean it up. Organize a group of volunteers and get in there and get things back in order. Restore the dignity to the cemetery and to those buried there. It can be done, and it has been done in this county at another historic African-American Cemetery with burials back to the 1800s, the Oakey Point cemetery, where the property is also privately owned. The cemetery was in a similar situation, a dumping ground for trash, torn-up furniture, and other items. A group of community-minded citizens organized in 2017 and have done a great job in getting the cemetery cleaned up, and at last check by The Herald, it’s still clean because the community got involved, and it’s important to them.

Councilman Campbell is surely up to the task of organizing volunteers and doing the real work of cleaning the cemetery by becoming hands-on and involved. He can lead by example and inspire the change and change of attitudes needed not only to clean a cemetery, but to move the county forward. We need to be a “can-do” county, not a “quick fix” county dependent on county government to get things done for us. Councilman Campbell can be the catalyst for the change he wants to see. This will be a defining moment for Councilman Campbell—will he insist upon the “quick fix” of getting the county to clean the cemetery and a short-term result or will he be willing to make the long-term commitment required of true leaders who are long-remembered for the real change they make because their work and their voice that carries on long after they are gone? You’re somebody, Councilman Campbell. Will you pick up the stick or pass the buck?

In recent weeks, The Dillon Herald has had several questions about the 2010 order of Judge Paul Burch and what it entails. Below is a copy of the 2010 order in its entirety. We have bolded the areas regarding cemeteries.

STATE OF

SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

2010-CP-17-187

Dillon County, a body politic and corporate, by and through its corporate, by and through its members of County Council: James Pee Wee Webster, Andrew Graves, Bobby Moody, Harold Moody, Archie Scott, Aaron Gandy and Macio Williamson and through its Administrator, David Mobley,

Plaintiffs

v. John Doe, a citizen of Dillon County,

Defendant.

ORDER

This matter was instituted by the Plaintiff as a Declaratory Judgment Action to determine the validity of a County Policy dealing with E-911 roadways and seeking to determine if this Policy violates an Order issued by the Court in 1992 in Civil Action 91-CP-17-274. The Defendant filed an Answer and Counterclaim wherein the Defendant seeks to hold the Plaintiff in contempt of court violating the 1992 court Order and further seeking to enjoin Dillon County Council members from violating Section 4-9-660 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina. The Defendant abandoned the prayer for attorney fees and Mandamus.

Prior to the call of the case, the matter was discussed in Chambers with the Attorney for the Plaintiff and the Attorney for the Defendant both present. Both the Plaintiff and the Defendant have asked the Court to review the 2004 County Policy dealing with E-911 roads and driveways. Plaintiff’s Attorney stated that if the County’s E-911 Roadways Policy is found not to be in compliance with the law and with the 1992 Order, the County would consent to an Order of the Court holding Dillon County in contempt of Court for violation of the 1992 Order and would further consent to an injunction prohibiting Council members from violation Section 4-9-660 of the South Carolina Code. Defendants Attorney stated that Dillon County had violated the 1992 Order without regard to the ruling on the 2004 E-911 Policy. Since the Court finds that the 2004 E-911 Policy violates the Order of 1992 there is no need to determine if other violations exist. There was also a discussion concerning the maintenance of abandoned cemeteries by Dillon County. The Court is informed that Dillon County, pursuant to Code Section 6-1-35, has a policy that provides for the use of County equipment and personnel to preserve and protect such cemeteries. Council members vote in public session to place abandoned cemeteries on a list of cemeteries to be maintained by the County. The Court is informed that there are certain cemeteries on this list that are still active and presently are being used for the burial of bodies. The Court is also informed that there is some ambiguity in the Courts use of the term “emergency” in the 1992 Order. The Court will address these mattes in this Order. Based upon the information presented, the Court makes the following findings of fact:

1. That the Dillon County Policy regarding E-911 Roadways violates the Order Dated July 8, 1992.

2. That Dillon County has violated the Order of the Court dated July 8, 1992.

3. That the use of County equipment and personnel on cemeteries that are still used for the burial of bodies is improper.

4. That the term “emergency” as used in the Court’s Order of July 8, 1992, is intended to mean those emergencies that have been declared to be emergencies by some governmental entity such as the President or the Governor or some executive agency having the authority to declare emergencies.

5. That the Dillon County Council Members, or at least some of them, have violated Section 4-9-660 of the South Carolina Code of Laws in that they have given instruction to County employees. That this practice has continued over a long period of time and has lead to the practice of using County personnel and County equipment on private property.

Based upon the foregoing findings of fact, it is

ORDERED:

1. That the County Policy dealing with E-911 Roadways violates the Order of the Court dated July 8, 1992 and is therefore void.

2. That Dillon County is held in Contempt of Court for violating the Order of the Court dated July 8, 1992. With the consent of the Defendant the Court will impose no punishment on any of the Plaintiffs for this violation. However the Court issues this stern warning that any further violation of the Order will lead to severe fines and perhaps jail time for those who are guilty of such violation.

3. That the Dillon County Council members are jointly and severally enjoined from dealing directly with county employees who are subject to the direction and supervision of the Dillon County Administrator and they are Ordered to comply with Section 4-9-660 of the South Carolina Code of Laws. Council Members shall deal with County Employees only through the Administrator except for the purposes of inquires and investigations. These inquires and investigations must be approved by a majority of Council in advance of the inquiry or investigation. County employee personnel issues shall be handled through the County Administrator and in accordance with the County’s established personnel policies. Any violation of this Section 4-9-660 of the South Carolina Code of Laws and of this provision of this Order may lead to severe fine or jail time for those Council Members who violate this provision.

4. That the term “emergency” as used in the Order dated July 8, 1992, is intended to mean only those emergencies that have been so declared by the President of the United States, the Governor of South Carolina or by a public governmental entity or agency having the authority to declare emergencies.

5. That Dillon County is enjoined from using county personnel and county equipment for the preservation and protection of cemeteries until and unless said cemeteries have been abandoned. The Court notes that “abandon” as defined in Black’s Law Dictionary is defined as “To give up absolutely; to forsake entirely; to renounce utterly; to relinquish all connection with or concern in.” The Court finds that a cemetery that is still being used for burials or one which has been so used for a period of less than ten (10) years cannot be defined “abandoned.” Dillon County is therefore enjoined from using county personnel and or county equipment for the purpose of maintaining any cemetery which has been used for the burial of human bodies within the prior ten (10) year period.

6. The Court has issued an oral warning at the time this matter was presented. It is further ordered that a copy of the transcript of the hearing be attached to this Order for the purpose of expressing the Court’s disapproval of the actions of Dillon County and should be used by any future Judge who may hear a contempt charge.

7. That the Order of July 8, 1992 remains in full force and effect.

AND IT IS SO ORDERED.

Honorable Paul M. Burch

Circuit Judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit

Date: June 1, 2010

WE CONSENT: Daniel H. Shine, Attorney for Plaintiff/ Charles E. Curry, Attorney for Defendant