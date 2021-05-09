Benefit To Be Held For Kay McGirt On May 13th

A Chicken Bog Benefit for Kay McGirt, prepared by Cooks for Christ, will be held on Thursday, May 13 at the Dillon County Fire Department. Lunch is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner from 4-7 p.m. Orders of 7 or more eligible for delivery. A Bake Sale will be available all day. Checks should be made payable to Kay McGirt. Benefit Fund – donations are accepted.

Kay McGirt and his family live and farm in Rowland, N.C. In early February 2021, Kay began experiencing flu-like symptoms. After tests at the doctor’s office and a night spent in the ER, it was determined that he had a bacterial infection in his blood stream. When a room never came available in Florence, he was sent to MUSC in Charleston by transport ambulance. While at MUSC, Kay found out that his aortic valve had been damaged beyond repair by the bacterial infection in his blood. Unfortunately, it had to be replaced requiring open-heart surgery. After spending 16 days in the hospital, Kay was able to come home with six weeks of IV antibiotics. He is recovering very well-gaining strength and energy every day. We are so thankful for your prayers and your support.

For tickets and additional information, please contact Alyson McGirt, 910-734-6088, or Henry Brunson, 843-992-5436.