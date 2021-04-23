Celebrate Main Street To Go On Rain Or Shine

THE CELEBRATE MAIN STREET event on Saturday, April 24 is NOT CANCELLED! It is going on rain or shine. Vendors, who plan to attend, will line the streets, and the festival will go forward beginning at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Dillon. The car show was cancelled by its organizer, but there will still be vendors and entertainment to enjoy. TRU SOL will perform that night at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. Come join the fun! Here is the list of scheduled entertainment and vendors:
ENTERTAINMENT
10:00 a.m.—Opening Ceremony
Dillon Police Color Guard
Invocation—Jimmy Bryant
National Anthem—Barbara Causey
Remarks—Mayor Pro-Tem Phil Wallace
10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.—Dance Dimensions
12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.—Elite Dancers
1:45 p.m.-2:30 —Green Brothers Karate
2:45 p.m.-3:30 p.m.—The Carolina Madams
3:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m.—Dan E. Lockemy
6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.—Tru Sol (at the Wellness Center)
Vendors
FOOD VENDORS:
BJ’s Krusty Krab
Kona Ice
Sunshine Creations
D&G Concessions
St. Louis Catholic Church
Miracle Temple
Quick Serve
Platinum Desserts, LLC
CRAFT AND INFORMATION VENDORS:
Dillon Lions Club
Dillon Community Alliance
Airbrush Auto Tags
Pernell Family Services
EJB Jewelry
Bert’s Crafts
Blue Raine Boutique
Sweet Jo’s
Waccamaw Dermatology
Dillon County Boys & Girls Youth Center
Fantasy Faces by Archie
Lisa’s Tupperware
Dee & Lee Creations
Tyron Martin Novelties
Alston’s Creative Inspirations
Striker Game.