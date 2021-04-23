Celebrate Main Street To Go On Rain Or Shine

THE CELEBRATE MAIN STREET event on Saturday, April 24 is NOT CANCELLED! It is going on rain or shine. Vendors, who plan to attend, will line the streets, and the festival will go forward beginning at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Dillon. The car show was cancelled by its organizer, but there will still be vendors and entertainment to enjoy. TRU SOL will perform that night at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. Come join the fun! Here is the list of scheduled entertainment and vendors:

ENTERTAINMENT

10:00 a.m.—Opening Ceremony

Dillon Police Color Guard

Invocation—Jimmy Bryant

National Anthem—Barbara Causey

Remarks—Mayor Pro-Tem Phil Wallace

10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.—Dance Dimensions

12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.—Elite Dancers

1:45 p.m.-2:30 —Green Brothers Karate

2:45 p.m.-3:30 p.m.—The Carolina Madams

3:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m.—Dan E. Lockemy

6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.—Tru Sol (at the Wellness Center)

Vendors

FOOD VENDORS:

BJ’s Krusty Krab

Kona Ice

Sunshine Creations

D&G Concessions

St. Louis Catholic Church

Miracle Temple

Quick Serve

Platinum Desserts, LLC

CRAFT AND INFORMATION VENDORS:

Dillon Lions Club

Dillon Community Alliance

Airbrush Auto Tags

Pernell Family Services

EJB Jewelry

Bert’s Crafts

Blue Raine Boutique

Sweet Jo’s

Waccamaw Dermatology

Dillon County Boys & Girls Youth Center

Fantasy Faces by Archie

Lisa’s Tupperware

Dee & Lee Creations

Tyron Martin Novelties

Alston’s Creative Inspirations

Striker Game.