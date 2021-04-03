PHOTO GALLERY: Six Private Schools Compete In District Tournament At City Golf Course

Six private schools arrived at the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course on Thursday, March 25, for a District Tournament.

The golf course was packed with locals and with the visitors from Dillon Christian School, Pee Dee Academy, Williamsburg Academy, Myrtle Beach Christian Academy, and Marlboro Academy.

All present enjoyed a good afternoon of golf.

Support the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

