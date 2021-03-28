Man Arrested In Kidnapping And Assault

A man has been arrested in the kidnapping and assault of a victim.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction on the case.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell said bringing the suspect to justice was a joint effort by bother departments. He said bother departments received calls and information and they collaborated on this information. Sheriff Pernell also thanked the victim for her support in helping law enforcement.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, “On Thursday, March 18, 2021 around 7:15 a.m, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies executed search warrants at 501B Henderson Street, Maxton, NC and 9838 Hwy. 501 South, Maxton, NC. The search warrants were in relation to a kidnapping and aggravated assault investigation.”



“On Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:17 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Hwy 301 South and Braswell Road, Rowland in reference to a kidnapping and assault. The investigation determined that the kidnapping was initiated in Dillon County, SC. The victim was abducted in the area of a South of the Border business and transported to Rowland, NC. “

“David Earl Page, 52, of Maxton was taken into custody during the execution of the search on Henderson Street. Page was charged with first degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, first degree rape, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.”

“Dillon County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants on Page for the offenses of carjacking, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.”

“Page was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $3.3 million dollar secured bond for the North Carolina criminal offenses.”

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins stated in the press release, “This investigation shows the caring nature of law enforcement agencies from across state lines and should be a clear indicator to the criminal element that you can run but you can’t hide. I want to thank Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell and his staff as we came together as one to bring justice to the victim and her family that experienced this despicable crime. Had this suspect been in prison rather than being released back on the streets on parole, this particular incident wouldn’t have occurred. Now the victim has to live with this torment the rest of her life.”

The press release stated that the investigation is ongoing. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (Fayetteville Office) assisted with the investigation.