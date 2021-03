On St. Patrick’s Day, LVHS students in Ms. Kelli Floyd’s English II classes and Mrs. Miranda Outlar’s Biology classes participated in a hands-on event presented by Dwayne and Heather Ard from Twilight Ball Pythons & Exotics from Aynor. The presentation was the culminating event of the collaborative unit, SNAKES Alive! Students learned about snakes and reptiles throughout this unit and enjoyed the experience of seeing these beautiful animals up close. (Contributed Photos)