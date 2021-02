The Dillon Christian School Warriors’ Seniors were honored on Thursday, February 11, between the girls and boys varsity games in Dillon. Those honored were: Hannah Bodenhamer; Caleb Boykin; Joshua A. Brown; Michelle Chen; Macy Freeman; Weston Glasgow; Dewayne McCormick, II; McKenzie Miller; Adam Norman; Sherry Nicole Rice; Rebecca Smith; and Olivia Stone.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

