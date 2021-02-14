PHOTO GALLERY: DCS Girls Get Win Over The King’s Academy
The Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors defeated the visiting The King’s Academy Lady Lions 51-39 on Seniors Night in varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Thursday, February 11.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
Rebecca Smith shoots
Michele Chen shoots free throw, Audrey Benton scores 1,000th point of the year on 2-point shot with less than a minute left to play; Briannon Brewington scores 2
Michele Chen is fouled
Audrey Benton attempts to lay one in and is fouled, Audrey Benton makes 2 free throw with 1:29 remaining.
Kachina Baldwin connects for 3, Meredith Hoover scores 2
Audrey Benton blocks Katie Collins shot
Katie Collins drives, shoots, and is fouled. Makes 1 free throw
Briannon Brewington drives, shoots; ball runs out; shoots free throw, makes 1; Audrey Benton makes 1 free throw
Briannon Brewington drives and is fouled as she shoots, makes one free throw and Audrey Benton hits one for 2
Kachina Baldwin shoots
Audrey Benton sinks free throw and another
Briannon Brewington goes the distance and lays one in for 2 with 1:31 remaining in 3rd
Audrey Benton is fouled, makes 1 free throw
Olivia Stone shoots from the corner
Michele Chen is fouled
Michele Chen shoots
Katie Collins has shot blocked by Audrey Benton
Dillon Cheerleaders
Frances Padgett shoots a long 1
Gabriel Finklea drive and shoots
Audrey Benton shoots, Katie Collins scores 2
Briannon Brewington hooks one for 2
Briannon Brewington shoots, rebounded by Katie Collins who scores 2 and is fouled
Audrey Benton sinks free throw, Meredith Hoover rebound and scores 2
Briannon Brewington’s shot is blocked
Katie Collins shoots
Briannon Brewington scores 2 points
Audrey Benton shoots free throw and makes free throw
Katie Collins goes the distance after stealing the ball and lays one in for 2
Michele Chen drive and scores
Olivia Stone drives and shoots
Katie Collins goes the distance and lays one in for 2 points
Briannon Brewington shoot from the corner