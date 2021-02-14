PHOTO GALLERY: DCS Girls Get Win Over The King’s Academy

The Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors defeated the visiting The King’s Academy Lady Lions 51-39 on Seniors Night in varsity basketball action played in Dillon on Thursday, February 11.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald
