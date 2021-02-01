DILLON – Maryann Czelusniak Celmer, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021, at McLeod Hospice House of the Pee Dee. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Dillon, SC with Father Cirilo Martinez officiating. A private burial will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery. Kannaday Funeral Home is assisting the family in Dillon, SC.

Maryann was born on February 26, 1935, in Amsterdam, NY, the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Dlugalacki Czelusniak. Maryann was raised in Amsterdam and later graduated from Wilbur H. Lynch High School. Maryann married her late husband, Eugene Celmer, April 27, 1958, in her hometown of Amsterdam.

The couple later made their home in Dillon, SC, where Maryann was a homemaker and later worked for Dillon School District Two (later known as District Four) until her retirement. Maryann’s faith in God was shown through her faithful membership at St. Louis Catholic Church.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her sons, William “Billy” Celmer of Dillon and Peter Celmer (Ann Brown) of Aiken, SC; daughter, Diane Wilson (John) of Irmo, SC; four grandchildren, Ryan and Jared both of Irmo, SC, Will (Kimber) of Lancaster, SC, and Lillie of Dillon, SC; and three great-grandchildren. Maryann was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward and Richard Czelusniak; and sister, Clara Kolacki.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Maryann’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

Due to the current health crises (COVID-19) we ask for you to please practice social distancing. Please respect the family's health and well-being.