AGENDA: Four Council Members To Be Sworn In At Called County Council Meeting

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL
109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE
DILLON, SC 29536
CALLED MEETING
JANUARY 4, 2020
4:00 PM
MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE DILLON COUNTY JUDICIAL CENTER
________________________________
1. Swearing In Of Council Members
-District One – Jamal Campbell
-District Two – Christopher Miller
-District Three – Detrice McCollum Dawkins
-District Four – T. F. Finklea, Jr.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Invocation
4. Approval of Agenda
5. New Business
A. Election of Chairman
B. Election of Vice-Chairman
6. Executive Session – Administrator Contract
(action may be taken)
7. Adjournment