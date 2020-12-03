Latta Parade Line-up Announced

Latta Christmas Parade

December 4, 2020

4:30 p.m,

1. Town of Latta Police Car

2. Flag Bearers

3. Grand Marshall – Latta Citizen of the Year – A. Lafon LeGette, Jr.

4. Town of Latta Mayor – The Honorable Nancy Brigman – Car

5. Latta Town Council – Car

6. The Honorable Mr. Kent Williams – S.C. Sentate – Car

7. The Honorable Mr. Jackie Hayes – S.C. House of Representatives – Car

8. The Honorable Mr. Lucas Atkinson – S.C. House of Representatives – Car

9. Dillon County Council District 4 – T.F. “Buzzy Finklea,” Jr. – Car

10. Dance Dimensions

11. Dance Dimensions

12. Dance Dimensions

13. WDSC – 800 A.M.

14. Save Our Youth Movement

15. Lynn Miller & Family – 1972 Monte Carlo

16. Union Baptist Church

17. Omar Hillbilly Outhouse #3

18. Omar Hillbilly Outhouse #3

19. Latta Baptist Church

20. Latta Rescue Squad

21. Latta Rescue Squad

22. Oak Grove Fire Department – Tanker

23. Oak Grove Fire Department – Engine Truck

24. Emery S. Grice – Toddler Miss Latta, SC – Tiny Miss November 2020 – Car

25. Green’s Bros. Karate Dojo – Float

26. David Johnson – 1951 Ford Sedan

27. George Calhoun – Motorized Shopping Cart

28. Billy Johnson – 1930 Model A

29. Nightmare Before Christmas

30. Roy Jones – Classic Car

31. Open

32. Cook’s & Jackson’s Stables

33. Santa Claus