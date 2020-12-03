Latta Parade Line-up Announced

Latta Christmas Parade
December 4, 2020
4:30 p.m,
1. Town of Latta Police Car
2. Flag Bearers
3. Grand Marshall – Latta Citizen of the Year – A. Lafon LeGette, Jr.
4. Town of Latta Mayor – The Honorable Nancy Brigman – Car
5. Latta Town Council – Car
6. The Honorable Mr. Kent Williams – S.C. Sentate – Car
7. The Honorable Mr. Jackie Hayes – S.C. House of Representatives – Car
8. The Honorable Mr. Lucas Atkinson – S.C. House of Representatives – Car
9. Dillon County Council District 4 – T.F. “Buzzy Finklea,” Jr. – Car
10. Dance Dimensions
11. Dance Dimensions
12. Dance Dimensions
13. WDSC – 800 A.M.
14. Save Our Youth Movement
15. Lynn Miller & Family – 1972 Monte Carlo
16. Union Baptist Church
17. Omar Hillbilly Outhouse #3
18. Omar Hillbilly Outhouse #3
19. Latta Baptist Church
20. Latta Rescue Squad
21. Latta Rescue Squad
22. Oak Grove Fire Department – Tanker
23. Oak Grove Fire Department – Engine Truck
24. Emery S. Grice – Toddler Miss Latta, SC – Tiny Miss November 2020 – Car
25. Green’s Bros. Karate Dojo – Float
26. David Johnson – 1951 Ford Sedan
27. George Calhoun – Motorized Shopping Cart
28. Billy Johnson – 1930 Model A
29. Nightmare Before Christmas
30. Roy Jones – Classic Car
31. Open
32. Cook’s & Jackson’s Stables
33. Santa Claus