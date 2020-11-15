Graveside services for Bennie Weatherford will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Bethesda Southern Methodist Church Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held after the service.

Mr. Weatherford, 86, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Darlington County, SC, February 25, 1934, he was the son of the late Roland McNair Weatherford and Nita Byrd Weatherford.

The greatest achievement he was most proud of was his family. He was of the Baptist faith. Bennie loved being a steward of the land. Logging was his passion. He began working in a saw mill at 12 years of age and continued in this industry his entire life.

Survivors include his son, Charles Henry Weatherford (Florence) of Latta: daughters, Anita Huggins (Chip) of Dillon, Janet Bethea (Buddy) of Marion, Susanne Pelt (Johnny), and Terri Johnson, both of Latta; brother, Barney Weatherford; sisters, Betty Willoughby and Agnes Townsend; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.

Mr. Weatherford was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Ruth Jackson Weatherford; brothers, Lide Weatherford, and Roland McNair Weatherford, Jr., and sisters, Ella M. Hayes, Mildred Sellers, and Lucille George.

The family would like to thank his caregiver and driver, Judy Roberts, for all of her help.

Memorials may be made to the Oak Grove Fire Department, 1723 Highway 38 W., Latta, SC 29565, or to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing is required, and the family requests that masks be required for service.